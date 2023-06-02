Agra farmer demands Rs 5 lakh compensation for bull attack

Raj Kumar was lifted and thrown on the ground by the stray bull, resulting in fractures in his leg. Raj Kumar claimed that he had to stay in the hospital for a week for his operation that cost Rs 1 lakh.



On May 26, his lawyer Rohan Singh sent a legal notice to the DM, the SDM, the gram panchayat adhikari, and the government veterinary officer, alleging that the government departments were responsible for his injuries.



The Uttar Pradesh government had directed all the district authorities on April 1, 2023, that all stray cattle, cows and bulls should be rounded up and sent to the gaushalas. And the responsibility for the execution of the order was fixed on the district officials.