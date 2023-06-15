Pak farmer seeks rice seeds from BHU

"The variety of paddy which Rizwan wants, has been developed in a joint venture of IRRI Manila, which has a centre in Varanasi, and BHU," he said.



He said, "Unlike other normal paddy varieties' crop cycle of 135-140 days, this MMSD-1 variety of paddy grows in 115-118 days. Using this variety for paddy crops will enable farmers to cultivate four crops in a year and increase earning up to three times."



On how Rizwan contacted him, Prof Singh said, "Initially, he was making voice calls through social media platforms on June 6. When I did not attend the calls, he sent a voice message mentioning that he knew about the MMSD-1 variety of paddy through an article after which he searched my number from the BHU website. He then requested to interact with him for a few minutes."



"In the first impression, he seemed to be a genuine farmer. In the conversation, he started demanding MMSD-1 seeds. I told him that it could not be provided by me and he would have to consult IRRI's centre if one existed in Pakistan to know how he can procure it," said Prof Singh.