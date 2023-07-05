Uttar Pradesh

Leopard kills elderly woman in UP

A 75-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the Dhaurhara forest range in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri district.
A 75-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the Dhaurhara forest range. (Wikimedia Commons)
A 75-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the Dhaurhara forest range. (Wikimedia Commons)

A 75-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the Dhaurhara forest range in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri district.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the area falls under the Dhaurhara forest range under the Dudhwa buffer zone.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the area falls under the Dhaurhara forest range under the Dudhwa buffer zone. (Wikimedia Commons)
The incident took place on Tuesday and the area falls under the Dhaurhara forest range under the Dudhwa buffer zone. (Wikimedia Commons)

The victim has been identified as Ramkali, a resident of Ramnagar Bagha village located within the Dhaurhara Kotwali limits.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa buffer zone. Saurish Sahai confirmed the incident.

A 75-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in the Dhaurhara forest range. (Wikimedia Commons)
Tiger kills, devours farmer in UP

The woman was sleeping in her hutment adjacent to her field when the big cat attacked her, the officials said. (IANS/NJ)

uttar pradesh
leopard
Leopard attacks
city forests
woman killed
1 killed

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com