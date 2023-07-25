Inspector, wife, contractor booked for molesting woman in Lucknow

“Soon after their forced entry into the house, they started beating me and tore my clothes. I tried to call my husband who was out of the house for shopping, but they snatched the phone from my hand and disconnected the call abruptly. My husband reached the house as he had got the call from me and heard me crying. They misbehaved with my husband and snatched his phone also,” she alleged in the FIR to the police.

She said that she somehow contacted the police and a team called Rahul and others at the police station and tried to strike a compromise between them.

“Rahul returned the mobile phones of my husband and mine, but he did not return the gold chain he had looted from me,” the woman alleged.

The victim said Rahul’s contractor friend used to threaten her husband and her.

“Rahul also was in the habit of threatening us. He used to boast of his links/ connection he had in police parlance,” she alleged.