5 transgenders held for tonsuring man, urinating in his mouth in UP's Kasganj

In a shocking incident, a group of transgenders tonsured a man and also made him drink urine in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, police said.

The victim was rescued by the people working in nearby fields while they were trying to castrate the victim. The transgenders also looted cash from the man.

The incident came to light after a video of shaving the man and making him drink urine went viral on social media.

The police have arrested all five eunuchs involved in the incident.

The incident was an outcome of rivalry between two groups of eunuchs in the area.

The victim is identified as Wadi Rafikul, who is a cook and works at the house of leader of one group of eunuchs in Imambaksh area.

As per the complaint filed by Rafikul, the incident occurred when he was returning from Kasganj on Thursday evening.

The group of eunuchs surrounded him and assaulted him near Johri brick kiln. Then they soaked his head with water and tonsured him. After this another eunuch urinated in his mouth while the victim was sobbing. They also looted Rs 1,000 cash from him.

Rafikul also alleged that after urinating and looting, they also tried to castrate him and make him a eunuch.

He was saved by the people working in the fields who came to the rescue after hearing the commotion.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Sahawar police station after which the police swung into action and arrested all the five eunuchs in connection with the inhuman act. (IANS/PG)