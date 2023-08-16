UP to have nine heritage hotels soon

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up five-star hotels with premium facilities for tourists in nine palaces and forts of the state, a government spokesperson said.

The move aims to enhance the tourism sector and provide employment opportunities for the youth, while also promoting rural tourism and culture and boosting economy.

This approach will not only restore the heritage assets but also create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth in the field of tourism. Additionally, it will contribute to the economic transformation of rural tourism, culture, and local areas.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is gearing up convert heritage properties, including Chattar Manzil in Lucknow, Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Kothi Gulistan-e-Iram, Kothi Darshan Vilas, and Kothi Roshan in Lucknow, Barsana Water Palace in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur, and Tikait Rai Baradari in Bithoor into heritage hotels.

The government has created three categories for the purpose with a proposed minimum investment amount of Rs 180 crore.

According to the spokesman, wellness centres, heritage hotels, resorts, museums, heritage restaurants, boutique restaurants, banquet halls, wedding tourism, adventure tourism, homestays, thematic parks, and other tourism and hospitality units will be constructed in heritage properties by the Tourism Department.