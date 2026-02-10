How Uttar Pradesh’s Trans Community is Locked Out of Legal Aid

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: When transgender victims of violence in Kanpur try to report a crime, they rarely find anyone from their own community on the other side of the police desk or inside the legal aid offices meant to help them.

More than a decade after the Supreme Court’s landmark NALSA judgment mandated equal access to justice, Kanpur has yet to appoint even one transgender paralegal volunteer (PLV). The result: trans persons continue to face police apathy, legal alienation, and social stigma with most choosing silence over struggle.

Paralegal Volunteers (PLVs) are meant to be the first link between vulnerable citizens and the justice system. Appointed under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, PLVs help people understand their legal rights, assist in filing complaints, and connect them with free legal aid through district-level legal services authorities.

But for Uttar Pradesh’s transgender community, this support system largely leaves them out. Despite clear directions from the Supreme Court’s 2014 NALSA judgment, which recognised transgender persons as the third gender and mandated their inclusion in welfare and legal mechanisms, most districts in the state, including Kanpur, have yet to appoint even a single transgender PLV.

According to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority website, Kanpur currently has five registered PLVs, none from the transgender community. When 101Reporters contacted the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), officials declined to explain the absence of transgender representation, saying only that appointments were made “as required.”