From Laundebaaz-e-Hind to Shakuntala Devi’s World of Homosexuals That Helped Shape Queer Activism: Here Are the Top 5 Indian Queer Rebel Moments from the Pages of History

Activism does not merely revolve around the perennial need to achieve a desired result. It also drives matters to evolve in such a way that, in the long run, it brings out the best version of a needful, peaceful, and impactful social change. There have been numerous chronicles of activism from the pages of the queer community. Some have come to the forefront, while others may remain in the shadows over time.
The stories of queer activism and acts of rebellion have gained momentum after years of consistent hard work and sacrifice. Decades ago, when queer activism in India was still in its nascent stage, revealing one’s sexual identity was considered unthinkable.
Even during a period when a large section of the LGBTQ+ community had to remain in the dark, many individuals and groups stepped forward to challenge the rigid societal norms. These people, communities, and their stories played a crucial role in giving a voice to the voiceless, connecting people, and taking a stand for others in times of need.
Here are the top five queer rebel moments which helped shape queer activism:
Shakuntala Devi, also known as the Human Computer, was a household name. She was celebrated for her brilliant mind and her unique ability to solve complex mathematical calculations in just seconds. Shakuntala was also known for breaking the chains of societal constraints by pursuing what she loved.
One of her achievements is often overlooked for its unconventional nature—when she authored the book The World of Homosexuals (1977). The World of Homosexuals is considered the first study on homosexuality.
Her association with the book created quite a ruckus. This was a time before homosexuality was decriminalized, when the subject was still largely considered taboo. Her curiosity about the topic intensified when she discovered that her husband, Paritosh Banerji, an IAS officer from Kolkata, was a gay man. The couple parted ways in 1979.
Right after Shakuntala Devi published the first-of-its-kind study on homosexuality, change began to emerge. In 1981, the All India Hijra Conference gained widespread attention for its scale and significance. Around 50,000 members of the transgender community participated in the conference.
Transgender individuals travelled to the Taj Mahal from across the country to be part of a historic moment. A decade later, in 1994, they were granted the right to vote as a third sex.
The themes of homosexuality and transgender have never been an alien concept ever since ancient times. The community even had their footprint in the Ramayana.
According to legends, a widely remembered story of the Hijras is that when Lord Ram returned home after his period of exile, he came across a group of Hijras on his way back. Before leaving for the forest, Lord Ram had instructed all men and women to return to Ayodhya, but he did not say anything about the Hijra community. As a result, they continued to wait for him until his return.
Ashok Row Kavi is an Indian journalist who created history by becoming the first journalist to openly speak about gay rights and homosexuality. Bombay Dost, India’s first gay magazine, was launched by Kavi along with his associates Sridhar Rangayan and Suhail Abbasi in 1990.
Kavi has always been an active voice in LGBTQ rights, and his vision became the cornerstone of Bombay Dost. The magazine aimed to create a forum where the rights of gay individuals were supported and their issues brought into the spotlight.
Bombay Dost also emerged as a support pillar for the transgender community. It was discreetly packed in brown paper, and readers purchased the magazine for Rs 16. Its first issue consisted of 16 pages and was considered a guide for gay men.
The issue focused on imparting knowledge on how they could live freely without fear and also discussed topics such as HIV/AIDS, politics, and sexuality. The magazine shut down in 2002 but returned to publication in 2009. The queer icon Ashok Row Kavi believed Bombay Dost to be a “revolutionary force that would continue to evolve.”
Back in the 1970s, a group named the Indian Gay Liberation Front, consisting of 30 members, was formed. They called themselves Laundebaaz-e-Hind. The group, founded in Bombay (now Mumbai), consisted of homosexual and transgender individuals who wanted to raise their voices against constant intimidation by thugs and the police.
Years later, in 1991, India’s first lesbian group, Sakhi, was created by Gita Thadani. Sakhi was formed at a time when the visible existence of lesbian women in Indian society was close to non-existent. The formation of groups like the Gay Liberation Front and Sakhi marked a step towards social change and equality.
The story of Urmila Srivastava and Leela Namdeo is recorded as the first case of same-sex marriage in India. Their marriage shattered societal customs when they tied the knot with garlands in a Gandharva ritual back in 1987.
They were also referred to as the “lesbian cops.” News of the marriage between Urmila and Leela, both police officers from Madhya Pradesh, spread like wildfire. Their love made headlines, and their pictures went viral at a time when “going viral” was not even a concept.
Their union became a symbol of courage in the 1980s and was later recognized as India’s first same-sex marriage. However, their bravery also brought consequences, as the couple were reportedly suspended from their jobs.
Their act of union was supported by many, including family and friends. The tale of Urmila and Leela stands as an example of the queer rebel movement that helped shape contemporary queer activism.
