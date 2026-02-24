Over 13,000 Textbooks Meant for School Students Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme Stolen and Sold as Scrap in UP

Key Points
A total of 13,595 textbooks meant for free distribution in council schools for the 2026–27 academic session were found missing in Bahraich district and later recovered from a truck.
More than 10 tonnes of books were allegedly sold as scrap and were being transported to a firm in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, when intercepted.
An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and four education department personnel have been suspended, while one scrap dealer is absconding.
Over 13,000 school textbooks meant for free distribution to students in the 2026–27 academic session were allegedly diverted and sold for scrap in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi announced on 19 February 2026 that four administrative officials of the education department were suspended in connection with the case, one scrap dealer involved is absconding, and a further probe is underway.
The matter came to light during stock verification conducted under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a component of the Samagra Shiksha scheme. Officials found that 13,595 textbooks were missing from official records. Tripathi said he received a tip-off on 17 February 2026 indicating that a local scrap dealer had purchased the textbooks and was transporting them in a truck. Acting on the information, a police team intercepted the vehicle in neighbouring Lakhimpur district after it had left Bahraich and brought it back.
“More than 10 tonnes of textbooks meant for the 2026–27 academic session were recovered. Documents found in the truck suggest the books had been sold by the scrap dealer to a firm in Kashipur, Uttarakhand,” Tripathi told PTI.
Officials said the books were part of a consignment meant for free distribution in council schools. It is yet to be ascertained whether the textbooks were intended for distribution within Bahraich district or elsewhere.
“Only after questioning the accused scrap dealer will it become clear where the books were sourced from and where they were being transported,” Tripathi said, adding that the additional superintendent of police has assured that the accused would be arrested soon.
On a complaint filed by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Kumar Singh, an FIR was registered at Ramgaon police station on 18 February 2026 against Bahraich-based scrap dealer Dilshad Ahmad, truck owner Mohammad Aslam from Moradabad, and others. The case has been filed under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.
Ramgaon Station House Officer Gursen Singh said the truck used to transport the books has been seized and further investigation is underway. According to police, the truck driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. The scrap dealer is currently absconding and efforts are on to trace and arrest him.
Following the incident, departmental attendants Shafiq Ahmad and Alok Kumar were suspended. Contractual district coordinator (community participation) Ashutosh Singh and instructor Atul Kumar Singh have also been terminated, officials confirmed.
“A detailed inquiry is underway,” the district magistrate added.
An administrative committee has been constituted to probe the matter further. In addition, a physical verification of textbooks stored in six education department warehouses in Bahraich is currently in progress to ensure that no other discrepancies exist in stock records.
The Samagra Shiksha scheme, under which the books were printed in collaboration with NCERT, is a central government programme aimed at improving school education by integrating various initiatives to provide quality education and resources to students.
