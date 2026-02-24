Over 13,000 Textbooks Meant for School Students Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme Stolen and Sold as Scrap in UP

“Only after questioning the accused scrap dealer will it become clear where the books were sourced from and where they were being transported,” Tripathi said, adding that the additional superintendent of police has assured that the accused would be arrested soon.

On a complaint filed by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Kumar Singh, an FIR was registered at Ramgaon police station on 18 February 2026 against Bahraich-based scrap dealer Dilshad Ahmad, truck owner Mohammad Aslam from Moradabad, and others. The case has been filed under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Ramgaon Station House Officer Gursen Singh said the truck used to transport the books has been seized and further investigation is underway. According to police, the truck driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. The scrap dealer is currently absconding and efforts are on to trace and arrest him.

Following the incident, departmental attendants Shafiq Ahmad and Alok Kumar were suspended. Contractual district coordinator (community participation) Ashutosh Singh and instructor Atul Kumar Singh have also been terminated, officials confirmed.

“A detailed inquiry is underway,” the district magistrate added.

An administrative committee has been constituted to probe the matter further. In addition, a physical verification of textbooks stored in six education department warehouses in Bahraich is currently in progress to ensure that no other discrepancies exist in stock records.

The Samagra Shiksha scheme, under which the books were printed in collaboration with NCERT, is a central government programme aimed at improving school education by integrating various initiatives to provide quality education and resources to students.

[DS]

Suggested Reading: