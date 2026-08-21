Three Killed as Shuttering Collapses at Under-Construction Mall in UP's Vrindavan

AT LEAST three people were killed, and one critically injured after a shuttering collapsed at an under-construction commercial mall in Rukmani Vihar in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Friday, August 21, 2026, triggering a rescue operation by police, fire brigade and other emergency teams.
The incident took place in the Vrindavan Kotwali area when construction work was underway at the site and several workers were present. According to preliminary information, the shuttering or centring supporting a section of the structure suddenly gave way, trapping workers beneath the debris.
Police and rescue teams immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the collapse. The operation was launched to locate and rescue those who may still be trapped under the debris.
Mathura SP City Rajeev Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a commercial site in Rukmani Vihar, where construction work was in progress.
"Rukmani Vihar has an Omaxe commercial site where construction work is going on. A chajja was being constructed, and shuttering work was underway. Suddenly, the shuttering collapsed, and information was received that four masons were trapped under it...” SP Singh said.
Rescue personnel have been working at the site to clear the debris and check whether any other workers remain trapped. The authorities have also begun looking into the circumstances that led to the collapse.
Several injured workers were taken to hospital following the accident, and one body was initially found at the site.
The latest information puts the death toll at three, while one person is critically injured. Rescue and relief operations remain underway at the construction site.
The collapse occurred while construction activity was being carried out at the complex, with workers engaged in shuttering work. The sudden failure of the temporary support structure caused debris to fall, leaving workers trapped.
Police, fire brigade personnel and rescue teams remain deployed at the location as authorities continue efforts to ensure that no one is left beneath the debris. The administration has also started an inquiry into the accident and the circumstances surrounding the collapse.
[HP]
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