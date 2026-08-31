Three Killed in Massive Explosion at Firecracker Factory in UP's Kaushambi

THREE PEOPLE WERE KILLED, and five others were injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Monday, officials said.
A fire broke out at the factory near Manauri Bazar on the Kaushambi-Prayagraj border, followed by a series of loud explosions.
The explosion was so powerful that it caused panic in the surrounding area, and several houses were damaged.
Upon receiving the information, District Magistrate Vipin Pal arrived at the scene and reviewed the rescue and relief efforts.
He directed officials to expedite rescue operations to find those trapped under the debris and provide immediate medical care to the injured.
"Information about the explosion at the firecracker factory on the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border was received at around 10.40 a.m. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway to find those trapped under the debris and provide medical care," Pal said.
He stated that due to the possibility of someone being trapped under the debris, all teams are conducting a continuous search operation. "Anyone found in the debris during the rescue operation is immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment."
According to the officials, a fire brigade team was dispatched to the site, along with six to eight ambulances. Police and administrative teams also arrived at the scene and began rescue and relief operations.
The District Magistrate stated that rescue operations are currently underway at the site.
"So far, approximately three people have been reported dead, while approximately five are injured. The injured have been sent to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where they are receiving treatment," Pal said.
"This is the only preliminary information regarding the number of dead and injured. The situation will become clearer once the rescue operation is complete. The administration will share any new information as soon as it receives it," he added.
Following the accident, senior police and administrative officials from both Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts arrived at the scene.
According to preliminary information, the firecracker factory was operating in a house some distance from the settlement. Several people were reportedly present inside the factory at the time of the accident. After the fire broke out, firecrackers exploded one after another, making it difficult for rescue teams to enter initially.
According to eyewitnesses, smoke was first seen rising from the house, followed by a sudden burst of firecrackers. The sound of the explosions was heard far and wide. The intensity of the explosions was so great that several nearby houses were damaged and a thick cloud of smoke covered the area.
The explosions shattered the glass windows of nearby houses, and several houses were damaged. Debris was scattered far and wide.
Due to the continuous explosions, police controlled the movement of people in the area.
Rescue and relief operations are underway, and further details are awaited.
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