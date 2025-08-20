Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Weekly Jan Sunwai at Civil Lines Residence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on 20 August, 2025, Wednesday morning during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines residence. She was later taken to hospital and is reported to be stable, though shaken.

According to police, a man posing as a complainant approached the Chief Minister during the weekly Jan Sunwai. He handed her some papers, then suddenly shouted, abused her, and allegedly slapped her. Security personnel immediately overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.

The interrogation revealed that the attacker was identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. Police found court-related documents in his possession. Preliminary investigation suggests one of his relatives is in jail, and he had come with a petition seeking their release.