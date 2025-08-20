Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Weekly Jan Sunwai at Civil Lines Residence

Rekha Gupta was assaulted during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines residence
The attacker, Rajesh Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot, allegedly suffering from mental health issues
The incident raised serious security lapse concerns
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on 20 August, 2025, Wednesday morning during a public grievance hearing at her Civil Lines residence. She was later taken to hospital and is reported to be stable, though shaken.
According to police, a man posing as a complainant approached the Chief Minister during the weekly Jan Sunwai. He handed her some papers, then suddenly shouted, abused her, and allegedly slapped her. Security personnel immediately overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.
The interrogation revealed that the attacker was identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. Police found court-related documents in his possession. Preliminary investigation suggests one of his relatives is in jail, and he had come with a petition seeking their release.
Rajkot police questioned his mother, who claimed her son suffers from mental health issues, has violent tendencies, and never takes medication. She said he is an animal lover and was disturbed by recent news about stray dogs. According to her, he has previously beaten family members and once forced her to leave home for 15 days. She also stated that he had travelled alone to Delhi before.
The accused belongs to a family of rickshaw pullers. Gujarat Police has been contacted to verify his background and address. Delhi Police confirmed he remains in custody and is being interrogated to establish his exact motive.
The incident has raised serious questions about security lapses. CM Gupta is under Z-plus security. Visitors to her residence normally undergo strict checks, including screening of belongings, before meeting her. Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh is personally monitoring the inquiry, and additional forces have been deployed at the CM’s residence.
BJP leaders strongly condemned the attack. Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said Gupta may have hit her head during a scuffle but denied reports of stone-pelting or a severe assault. He described her as “a strong woman committed to Delhi” and said she would continue her Jan Sunwai sessions.
Opposition leaders also reacted sharply. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called it “very unfortunate” and said it highlights women’s safety concerns in the capital: “If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can common women be safe?”
Police are investigating all angles, including whether the attack had any political links or was driven solely by the accused’s personal grievances and mental health condition. [Rh/Eth/VP]
