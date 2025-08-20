The Unpublished ‘She’ Chapter of 'Reminiscences of the Nehru Age' Explores the Indira Gandhi–Mathai Love Affair

Indira Gandhi, India’s only woman Prime Minister, has long been surrounded by rumours, controversies, and political legends. Many of these stemmed from M.O. Mathai, Jawaharlal Nehru’s powerful private secretary, who served from 1946 to 1959 and later wrote Reminiscences of the Nehru Age (1978).

Mathai was more than just Nehru’s aide—he managed both his political affairs and his personal life. In his memoir, he claimed explosive details about Nehru’s relationships with Edwina Mountbatten, Padmaja Naidu, and Mridula Sarabhai. But the most sensational controversy revolved around a missing chapter titled “She”, which never made it to print but allegedly described a 12-year-long affair with Indira Gandhi.

Publishers maintained they never received the “She” chapter in the manuscript, yet the alleged text has circulated online for decades. In it, Mathai claimed his intimacy with Indira lasted twelve years. He even admitted in the book “I had fallen deeply in love with her.”