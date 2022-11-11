Bad News Politically, Shrewd Move Militarily? What Russia's Kherson Retreat Means -- And What It Doesn't.

By: Mike Eckel

Even before they pulled off their jaw-dropping counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian troops had thrashed Russian forces in the Kherson region 600 kilometers to the southwest, aided by powerful and precise Western weaponry.

Since mid-October, the Ukrainians had crept southward along the west bank of the Dnieper River, pushing toward a strategic and symbolic goal: the port city of Kherson. Some of Russia’s most elite units, including paratroopers from the 76th Guards Air Assault Division, made sure it was a grueling advance for them.



On November 9, however, Russian commanders said enough, and ordered the thousands of Russian troops on the Dnieper’s west bank -- up to 30,000, according to a top U.S. general -- to retreat to the east bank. If implemented in full, it would include abandoning the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Russia has seized since its invasion in February. That same day, Ukrainian forces hoisted the country’s flag over Snihurivka, a town that sits on a major road into the city, 60 kilometers south.



With that, Russia’s faltering eight-month-old invasion lurched into its newest phase, leaving analysts again wondering about the stamina of the Ukrainian forces, the incoherence of the Russian assault, and the political fallout for the Kremlin.



“It’s a huge political setback for Russia. This area was just annexed six or seven weeks ago -- you know, ‘Russia Forever’ and all that -- and now it’s being given up,” said Johan Norberg, a Russian military expert at the Swedish Defense Research Agency in Stockholm.



“It’s been militarily wise for a long time, but there has been a political reluctance in Russia to actually do this, because it is a setback. It is very hard to put lipstick on this pig…that what you annexed six, seven weeks ago is no longer yours,” he said. “But I think military necessity seems to have won the argument.”



The announced retreat is part of a pattern that Russian commanders have followed during the war, said Ben Barry, a former British Army brigadier and ex-director of the British Army Staff: For example, after failing to capture Kyiv, Russia pulled out of northern Ukraine and redeployed forces to the east for an offensive in the Donbas.

“What they have displayed is a degree of pragmatism, cutting their losses after operations have failed, this falls into this pattern we’ve seen before,” said Barry, now a senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.



“In military terms, they’ve made the assessment they can’t hold [the west bank of the Dnieper] without excessive risk and excessive casualties,” he said. “They see some benefit in shortening their front lines, crossing the river now under fire, which is a difficult thing to do in the best of times.”



'HIMAR The Hell Out Of The Bridges'



Russian forces hold most of the part of the Kherson region that is on the east bank of the Dnieper. That provides control of a ‘land bridge’ leading from Russia’s border with the Donbas to the isthmus that links mainland Ukraine to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula Moscow occupied in 2014.



That Russia’s position on the Dnieper’s west bank was becoming indefensible had been clear for weeks.



The arrival of Western weapons --- U.S.-made HIMARS artillery systems and M777 howitzers, French-made Caesar howitzers, German-made Panzerhaubitze self-propelled artillery, among others -- gave Ukraine the ability to hit Russian targets further behind the front lines from a safer distance.



That includes river crossings like the Antonivskiy Bridge which was rendered impassable over the summer due to repeated HIMARS strikes. To resupply the west bank and rotate out units, Russian troops resorted to portable pontoon bridges and ferry crossings – which the Ukrainians also pummeled.

“I’ve said for weeks Russia could not sustain their presence on the right [west] bank, because the Ukrainians have HIMARed the hell out of the bridges,” said Konrad Muzyka, a Polish-based defense expert and owner of Rochan Consulting. The Dnieper’s west bank is also called the right bank, because it is on the right side as the river flows southward toward the Black Sea.



“[The] Russians will have to pull back sooner and now the Dnieper will become the front line,” he said. “But this is not going to be a walk in the park. Ukrainians will find it very difficult to cross the river especially as we’ve seen Russians building up fortifications on the [east] bank.”



“The Ukrainians will need a few weeks to rebuild their combat effectiveness, this is what happened after Kharkiv,” he said, “but whether they will be able to cross the river, set up a bridgehead, I don’t know how that’s possible right now.”