Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Ways To Practice Yoga Off The Mat And Into Your Daily Life
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Ways To Practice Yoga Off The Mat And Into Your Daily Life

Yoga is a great mindfulness practice because all postures are done with breath awareness

0
Life
Apply the right amount of effort, and you have a rewarding yoga practice that leaves you feeling recharged and refreshed. Pixabay

Yoga is a powerful practice that works on both the body and mind; that is why it helps in transforming the whole personality and not just the physical body. However, there’s a common misconception that yoga is all about complicated postures. That by doing a complicated backbend, or after achieving the full splits, we somehow become ‘better than we were before. It limits the concept of yoga to something that you only do on the mat. It assumes that if you can’t do extreme postures, you can’t ever be good at or practice yoga.

Namita Piparaiya, Yoga and Ayurveda Lifestyle Specialist, Founder, Yoganama shares few ways you can extend your yoga practice into your daily life.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Moderation

As we learned from Goldilocks, moderation is the approach of ‘neither too much nor too little. Moderation can be followed in all aspects of life, such as diet, speech, exercise, possessions, and everything else. The opposite of moderation would be either overindulgence which is harmful. Or completely denying ourselves to the extent of suppressing our needs which almost always backfires in the long run. Moderation keeps you away from extremes and therefore is a very sustainable strategy as it takes up very little energy.

Life
Moderation is the approach of ‘neither too much nor too little. Pixabay

You experience this in a yoga class when you hold postures for a more extended period. If you push yourself too much, you’ll come out of the pose before the time is up due to pain or extreme discomfort. Equally, if you are lazy while practicing, you won’t benefit from the time you’re spending on the mat. Apply the right amount of effort, and you have a rewarding yoga practice that leaves you feeling recharged and refreshed. And the ‘right effort’ can be different for everyone; that’s why everyone’s yoga practice will look different.

Mindfulness

Mindfulness refers to present moment awareness. It is a very powerful and well-researched practice that can change the very structure of our brain. Mindfulness meditation makes us more rational, less impulsive, and even increases our grey matter. The good thing is mindfulness can be practiced anytime during the day and not just while you’re meditating. You can be mindful when you’re eating when you’re brushing your teeth when driving, and so on. All you have to do is become completely aware of the activity you’re doing by observing it in full detail.

Life
Yoga is a great mindfulness practice because all postures are done with breath awareness. Pixabay

If you’ve done a yoga class, you’ve undoubtedly experienced mindfulness. Yoga is a great mindfulness practice because all postures are done with breath awareness. Even in Sun Salutations, you follow a specific breathing pattern. Each movement or transition is accompanied by an instruction to either inhale, exhale or hold the breath. When you hold a difficult single-leg balance like Natrajasana, you automatically become more mindful that you would lose your balance without awareness. In this way, yoga trains you to become aware of what you’re doing with the help of the breath or the difficult nature of posture. It is a great skill to start applying in your everyday life — both in emotional moments or while doing banal tasks like washing dishes.

Equanimity

Try doing a single leg balance when very angry or emotional, and you’ll likely have some trouble. In extreme circumstances, our inner emotional balance gets disturbed, reflecting in our physical state. In yoga, you learn to bring your balance back by taking some deep breaths or doing some gentle kriyas to re-center the body and mind.

Life
In extreme circumstances, our inner emotional balance gets disturbed, reflecting in our physical state. Pixabay

And you can employ the breath anytime during the day when you feel overwhelmed. It could be if you’re angry at your boss or had an argument with a colleague, have received a defective product, or are stuck in traffic! With Yoga, you’ve trained yourself in resetting your nervous system by using your breath. And that’s a skill that you can employ multiple times during the day to be stronger and more patient to deal with the stresses of modern life.

ALSO READ: Meditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic

In fact, without this skill, you cannot sit in meditation because the mind would be highly distracted. That is why in yoga, you practice pranayama before meditation as the breath helps your thoughts settle down. After that, your meditation can be productive as you will have better focus and concentration.

Life
A new or challenging posture leads you to stay in the present moment and be more mindful. Pixabay

With consistent and regular yoga practice, you learn the value of the right amount of effort that teaches you the concept of moderation. A new or challenging posture leads you to stay in the present moment and be more mindful. And by employing the breath, you learn to consciously relax and unwind even in stressful situations such as a challenging posture. In this way, you develop the mental stamina and fitness to navigate your everyday life. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleWorking 55 Hours A Week Increases Risk Of Death: Study
Next articleIndian Consumption Expenditure On Health To Increase: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

How Does Our Body Defend Itself Against Viral Infections?

NewsGram Desk - 0
UK researchers analyzing the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the Covid-19 pandemic, on the human body has provided novel insights into the nature...
Read more
Lead Story

How Dressing Up For Work From Home Can Help You

NewsGram Desk - 0
During the pandemic, people's relationship with clothes has shifted significantly, as people prioritize comfort and convenience over appearance. Furthermore, the lockdown has left most...
Read more
Environment

New Extinct Crocodile Species Found In Australia

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new extinct crocodile species dating back to millions of years ago has been discovered in the sparsely-populated Australia Outback. A team from the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Does Our Body Defend Itself Against Viral Infections?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
UK researchers analyzing the effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the Covid-19 pandemic, on the human body has provided novel insights into the nature...
Read more

How Dressing Up For Work From Home Can Help You

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
During the pandemic, people's relationship with clothes has shifted significantly, as people prioritize comfort and convenience over appearance. Furthermore, the lockdown has left most...
Read more

New Extinct Crocodile Species Found In Australia

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new extinct crocodile species dating back to millions of years ago has been discovered in the sparsely-populated Australia Outback. A team from the...
Read more

Know The Importance Of Post-Covid Cardiac Care

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart specialists and cardiologists have sounded the alarm on the Covid-19 virus affecting the heart and its processes, causing many fatalities. Ravindra Singh Rao, Specialist,...
Read more

Reminiscing Over The Deliciousness Of Walnuts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite three months of scorching heat, summer is full of reasons to invest in well-being, from seasonal fruits and vegetables, long days, and international...
Read more

Is There A Possible Solution For The Israeli-Palestinian Issue?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
During the last week, hundreds of Palestinian protesters have been wounded in clashes with Israeli police and more than 197 are dead in Gaza...
Read more

Main Causes Of Lifestyle Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle disorders are a major cause of death in almost every country now. The occurrence of these problems is not a one-day process; people...
Read more

Know If The Covid-19 Vaccines Can Get Adulterated

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is known as the pharmacy of the world, but the country has also been battling the challenge of counterfeit drugs for long. While...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada