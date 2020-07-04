Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Weightlifting Might Change Brain Along with Muscles
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Weightlifting Might Change Brain Along with Muscles

Read Amazing facts in this shocking research

0
Weightlifting
If we understand the neural mechanisms of strength, then we can start to think about how to help individuals suffering from a loss of strength. Pixabay

A new study published this week in the Journal of Neuroscience suggests weightlifting affects a person’s brain weeks before there is a noticeable change in muscles.

The study, conducted by researchers at New Castle University in northeast Britain, used macaque monkeys, whose brain systems are similar to humans in regard to movement.

Follow us on Facebook to get more exciting updates from us!! 

The researchers trained the monkeys to pull a weighted handle with one arm by rewarding them with food. Over the course of three months, researchers increased the resistance of a weighted handle week by week. The monkey’s completed daily strength training sessions, including 50 weighted pulls (moving the handle at least 4 centimeters).

The experiment revealed that weightlifting strengthens the nervous system through a motor tract called the reticulospinal tract, and this change occurs weeks before any muscle is added.

Newcastle University researcher Isabel Glover, the co-author of the study, explained that when people lift weights, they get stronger because of the neural input to the muscles increases.

The experiment revealed that weightlifting strengthens the nervous system through a motor tract called the reticulospinal tract. Pixabay

“It’s a few weeks later that the muscles themselves start to get bigger,” Glover said.

Also Read: DIY Tools, Products See a 90% Sale Rise

Professor Stuart Baker, the study’s other co-author, said this change in the nervous system helps weightlifters activate their existing muscles more efficiently. Baker said these neural changes in the brain also have other physiological benefits.

“If we understand the neural mechanisms of strength, then we can start to think about how to help individuals suffering from a loss of strength, such as following a stroke,” he said. (VOA)

Previous articleFacebook, Instagram to Encourage Users to Wear Face Masks in US
Next articleUS Study Suggests Toxin from Fireworks may be Harmful

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more
Lead Story

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

Lockdown Results in Metro Cities Achieving 95% Clean Air Target

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has resulted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru achieve 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)...
Read more

Men More Likely to be Seen as ‘Brilliant’ Than Women: Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Men are more likely to be seen as 'brilliant' than women, say researchers in a new study measuring global perceptions linked to gender. The study,...
Read more

Rise in Biomarker FIB-4 in Blood Can Predict the Risk of Severe Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that repeated measurements of the biomarker FIB-4 in human blood every few years can predict the risk of developing severe liver...
Read more

Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet. Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists,...
Read more

Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music: Asha Bhosle

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natalia Ningthoujam Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have unanimously been deemed melody queens of India for decades, but Asha surprises you when she says...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada