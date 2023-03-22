Kolkata: Man held for murdering wife, burying body after chopping it into three pieces

A near replication of the murder of Shraddha Walker and disposal of her body in Delhi's Mehrauli area last year surfaced on the outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday evening, where a man was held for murdering his wife and burying her corpse near a waterbody after cutting it into three pieces.



The pieces of the body were recovered from Sarada Garden area under Bishnupur Police Station in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.



The accused Alim Sheikh has been taken into custody for the murder of his wife Mumtaz Sheikh and the body parts have been sent to a local hospital for autopsy purposes.



Local police sources said that on Tuesday night, Sheikh went on his motorcycle to pick up Mumtaz from her workplace. However, he returned alone and when asked by his family members, said that she had got down near a local market for shopping.



However, after she did not return till late hours, his family members started putting pressure on him to speak the truth. However, as he remained silent, his family members informed the local police station and in face of police pressure, Sheikh, on Wednesday morning, admitted his crime.



The police rushed to the spot along with Alim, who showed them the exact spot where he buried his wife's body parts. Local police sources said that first he took her to an extremely secluded place and killed her there by strangulation. After that he cut her body into three pieces and buried the body parts under the mud adjacent to the waterbody.



The accused is yet to confide the reason behind taking such a ghastly step. However, according to information collected by the local police, in all probability an extra-marital affair issue was behind the macabre incident. The police are carrying out further investigation. (KB/IANS)