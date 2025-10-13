Police Arrest 4th Accused in Durgapur Gang-rape Case

Kolkata, Oct 13: The police have nabbed another person in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student from Odisha in West Bengal's Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests to four.

The police said on Monday that the arrest was made last night. The arrested person is a temporary worker at Durgapur Municipal Corporation. He will be produced in Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court later in the day, where the police will seek his custody.

Meanwhile, a search is on for another accused in the case. The police had registered an FIR against five persons, out of whom four have been arrested. On Sunday, the three accused were sent to 10 days' police custody.

At the same time, the male friend of the medical student with whom she went out that fateful night remains detained and is being questioned by the officers.

According to the police, all those arrested in the Durgapur incident will be tested for DNA. The police are making arrangements for it.