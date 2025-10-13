Oasis Or Training Camp? The Serbian Resort Where Russia Allegedly Plotted Unrest In Moldova

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

Moldovan police video showed men in combat gear wielding automatic rifles at a complex in Serbia. When RFE/RL’s Balkan Service visited this week, it found donkeys grazing next to rustic thatched huts -- and was refused access to the site.

The riverside holiday resort, which describes itself as “a unique oasis for rest, relaxation, sports, and recreation,” was used by Russia to train Moldovan citizens to incite unrest ahead of their country’s recent parliamentary elections, according to officials in Chisinau.

The Serbian authorities have said more than 150 Moldovan and Romanian citizens were trained between July 16 and September 12. Police in Moldova arrested some 70 people six days before voting on September 28, saying that most were schooled at the 8-hectare site.

Serbian prosecutors have said neither the resort nor its owner are under investigation. Staff at the site told RFE/RL that the owner was currently in Bosnia-Herzegovina for health reasons and would talk about the matter when he returned.

In the village of Gornija Konviljaca, where the resort is located, many locals said they had no idea anything was going on. But in a village grocery store, two assistants spoke of Russian-speaking customers during the time period cited by the authorities.

“They were in front of the store, had a drink, we communicated a bit --not much,” said one of the assistants, who gave her name as Biljana. She said they spoke “mostly Russian. They hardly knew English.”

A Riverside Run

But while physical traces of the alleged Russian activity were thin on the ground, RFE/RL has discovered an online trail.

A fitness app registered to a certain Sergei Andreyenkov shows him taking his morning run along the banks of the river Drina on September 8, 9, and 12. Each time, his route started near a restaurant located within the resort complex.

Andreyenkov is an activist for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party who was decorated with a Russian Defense Ministry award in May for “strengthening the defense of the Russian Federation."

Photos posted online show him delivering military supplies to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine in 2023 and 2024.