Thursday, April 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WHO: An Initiative To Halt The Transmission Of Malaria By 2025
Lead StoryWorld

WHO: An Initiative To Halt The Transmission Of Malaria By 2025

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes

0
malaria
Malaria is a life-threatening disease. Pixabay

The World Health Organization (WHO) is launching a new initiative that aims to halt the transmission of malaria in 25 more countries by 2025. The initiative will be launched on World Malaria Day on April 25, DPA news agency reported. Thailand, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia are among the countries the WHO aims to make malaria-free. The 25 countries will receive specialized support and technical guidance to help eradicate the disease.

Countries in Southeast Asia’s Greater Mekong region have already made great strides: the number of cases in the region comprised of Cambodia, China (Yunnan province), Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam fell by 97 percent between 2000 and 2020, the WHO said in a statement. But the coronavirus crisis has emerged as a serious challenge to malaria responses worldwide.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“More than one year into the pandemic, substantial disruptions to health services persist across the globe,” the WHO said.

ALSO READ: Tobacco Taxation Saves Lives And Money: WHO

In many countries, lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of people and goods led to delays in the delivery of insecticide-treated mosquito nets or indoor insecticide spraying campaigns. Malaria diagnosis and treatment services were also interrupted. Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable.

Globally, 39 countries and territories have been recognized as malaria-free by the WHO. Eleven countries have been certified malaria-free in the last 20 years. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of the disease worldwide. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 409,000 in 2019, according to the WHO. (IANS/SP)

 

Previous articleLargest Flare Ever Recorded From The Sun’s Nearest Neighbor
Next articleDoes Congress Party Have A Future In Face Of Modi Onslaught?

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan: An Inspiration

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Big B, is without a doubt Bollywood's biggest star. The 78-year-old Bollywood megastar has been a hugely...
Read more
Lead Story

Does Congress Party Have A Future In Face Of Modi Onslaught?

NewsGram Desk - 0
It was India’s “Grand Old Party.” The Congress Party ruled the country for 55 out of 71 years since independence. But following the party’s...
Read more
Lead Story

Largest Flare Ever Recorded From The Sun’s Nearest Neighbor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have spotted the largest flare ever recorded from the sun's nearest neighbor, the star Proxima Centauri. Proxima Centauri is a small but mighty...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amitabh Bachchan: An Inspiration

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Big B, is without a doubt Bollywood's biggest star. The 78-year-old Bollywood megastar has been a hugely...
Read more

Does Congress Party Have A Future In Face Of Modi Onslaught?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It was India’s “Grand Old Party.” The Congress Party ruled the country for 55 out of 71 years since independence. But following the party’s...
Read more

WHO: An Initiative To Halt The Transmission Of Malaria By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) is launching a new initiative that aims to halt the transmission of malaria in 25 more countries by 2025....
Read more

Largest Flare Ever Recorded From The Sun’s Nearest Neighbor

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have spotted the largest flare ever recorded from the sun's nearest neighbor, the star Proxima Centauri. Proxima Centauri is a small but mighty...
Read more

Understanding Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Many of us have our own unique habits and practices that we follow on a regular basis, such as bringing a lucky...
Read more

“Bangladesh: The Price of Freedom”: Relive The Horrors Of Bangladesh Liberation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ace photographer Raghu Rai was only five years into the profession when the Bangladesh liberation struggle erupted in March 1971. He was dispatched post-haste...
Read more

What Makes SARS-CoV-2 More Deadly?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the cell types, which the SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus behind Covid-19 -- infects, make it more deadly. The study, led...
Read more

UI , Auto Zoom And More Will Be Introduced By Google In Meet App

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced to introduce new innovations in its Meet app like a refreshed user interface (UI), autozoom, enhanced reliability features powered by the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada