K'taka HC rejects the husband's request for alimony from the working wife

Karnataka High Court has quashed a man's petition seeking permanent alimony from his working wife.

"The husband with a capacity to earn does not have any right to ask for permanent alimony from his wife," the court underlined in its order.

A division bench headed by Justices Alok Aradhe and J. M. Khazi passed the order on Tuesday while taking up the petition of a resident of the Udupi district submitted under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act seeking alimony from their wife.

When permanent alimony is sought, the properties and financial conditions of the two sides have to be considered. The husband's needs, and petitioners' income and assets need to be considered. In this case, during cross-examination, the petitioner has agreed that he has inherited land and also has a share in the house he is presently living in, the court observed.

The wife is working in a cooperative society and is taking care of the education of their 15-year-old son. She requires sufficient money to provide education to him and is single-handedly taking the responsibility, the bench said.