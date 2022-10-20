Female organized workforce registers growth

Female participation in the organized workforce has recorded a rise in August as the net membership of women in the organized workforce has increased by 22.60 percent in August 2022 as compared with the corresponding period last year.

The provisional payroll data of EPFO released on Thursday showed an increase of 14.40 percent in net membership addition in August 2022 as compared to the corresponding month during last year in 2021. Employee provident fund organization has added 16.94 lakh net members in August 2022.

Of the total 16.94 lakh members added during the month, around 9.87 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time. Out of 9.87 lakh, new members added, approximately 58.32 percent are from the age group of 18-25 years of age.

This age group signifies a crucial stage for an individual's potential in terms of earning capacity and joining the organised workforce in large numbers following their education.

The data shows that during the month, approximately 7.07 lakh net members exited but rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opted to transfer their funds from their previous PF account to the current account instead of submitting claims for final settlement. This may be attributed to various e-initiatives taken by EPFO for seamless and uninterrupted service delivery.