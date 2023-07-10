4 Indian-Americans in Forbes' 2023 Richest Self-Made Women list

Indian-Americans Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi, Neha Narkhede, and Indra Nooyi feature in the ninth Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women list of 2023.

The four have been named to the list of 100 most successful entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers in the US with a cumulative wealth of record $124 billion, up nearly 12 per cent from a year ago.

Silicon Valley engineer and Cisco veteran Jayshree Ullal, 62, leads the Indian-American pack ranking at number 15 on the list with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

According to Forbes, Ullal joined the computer networking company Arista Networks as CEO in 2008 when the business had no sales.

The now publicly-traded company, which she still runs, recorded $4.4 billion in revenue in 2022, up 48 per cent from the prior year, despite component shortages and supply chain challenges.