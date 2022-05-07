For Ukraine: Biden releases $150 Million additional Weapons

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Friday a new U.S. weapons package worth $150 million for Ukraine's fight to repel Russia's invasion.

"I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine," Biden said while warning that funding was close to running out and urging Congress to authorize more.

According to a senior U.S. official, the package includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars used for detecting the source of enemy fire, electronic jamming equipment, and spare parts.

The artillery munitions appear to be meant for recently supplied U.S. howitzers.

Friday's new batch brings the total value of U.S. weaponry sent by the Biden administration to Ukraine — including heavy artillery, shoulder-held Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and drones — to $3.8 billion since Russia launched its invasion in February 24, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.