Hong Kong's brave press faces dislocation, nostalgia, and joblessness

Former members of Hong Kong's once-free press corps are launching their media outlets aimed at covering the city from overseas, from a pro-democracy point of view.

While the implementation of a draconian national security law on July 1, 2020, has ushered in a crackdown on pro-democracy media organizations, activists, and politicians in Hong Kong, many journalists have already joined the steady stream of people leaving their homes to seek a less restricted life elsewhere.

The Chaser, a Chinese-language news site, was set up "to preserve press freedom, defend democracy and human rights, and serve Hong Kong people around the world," according to its Patreon page.

It cited the recent forcible closure of Jimmy Lai's Next Digital media empire, including the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, as well as the closure of Stand News and Citizen News, and the "rectification" of iCable news and government broadcaster RTHK to bring them closer to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s official line.

"Any independent media that remain are struggling for support, and are in danger of being banned at any time," The Chaser said. "Our news platform hopes to provide readers with the most authentic, in-depth reports without red lines and official censorship by recruiting independent and quality professional journalists, and strive to maintain the position of the press freedom of the Hong Kong media."

The outlet aims to become the biggest source of news for Hongkongers in exile, while still serving those who remain in the city, it said.

Since its inception six weeks ago, The Chaser has filed daily news on Hong Kong, Taiwanese and international affairs, posted exclusive investigative reports and kept Hongkongers overseas connected.

Another media platform -- Commons -- has been started by Hongkongers based in democratic Taiwan, although its editorial team was reluctant to go on the record due to security concerns for those they left behind in Hong Kong.

"The Hongkongers in Hong Kong, including some who are interested in migrating overseas, are very curious about the lives of Hongkongers overseas, and want to know everything about them," Commons' editor-in-chief told RFA, giving only the pseudonym A Muk