Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has suggested that China's current job market is "complicated and severe" as the country maintains "unswerving adherence" to the "zero-COVID" policy, whose lockdowns are causing a severe economic contraction throughout the nation.

Derived from a survey of 430 private industrial companies, the Caixin purchasing managers' index, a reliable indicator for assessing the economy, fell to 36.2 in April from 42 in March, according to a survey released by IHS Markit last week. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while anything above that gauge shows expansion.

"Demand was under pressure, external demand deteriorated, supply shrank, supply chains were disrupted, delivery times were prolonged, backlogs of work grew, workers found it difficult to return to their jobs, inflationary pressures lingered, and market confidence remained below the long-term average," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

"Keeping market players and securing jobs will win the future," Li said Saturday, during a national video and teleconference on stabilizing employment, according to the China Daily, a state-controlled news outlet.

Li, who holds the number two position in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), urged all regional government departments to "conscientiously implement the decisions and arrangements" of the party's Central Committee and the State Council to maintain jobs and economic stability.