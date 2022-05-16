Expansion of NATO on focus, Antony Blinken heads to Berlin for Talks on Russia-Ukraine War

"President Biden underscored his support for NATO's Open Door policy and for the right of Finland and Sweden to decide their future, foreign policy, and security arrangement," the White House said in a readout of the call, adding the leaders "reiterated their shared commitment to continued coordination in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people affected by the war."

Impact of NATO expansion

The German Marshall Fund's Michael Kimmage told VOA that Finland’s joining NATO would shake up the security order in Europe, both for NATO and for Russia.

"It's a very, very long border, and of course, it brings NATO very close to — or will bring NATO if it all goes through — very close to St. Petersburg. And at the same time, it will give NATO a lot more territory right on the Russian border to defend. So those are big steps. Those are big changes," Kimmage said.

Russia has warned against NATO expansion and said Finland’s and Sweden’s joining would bring "serious military and political consequences."

"The expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu for the first time since February 18.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that Austin "urged an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication."

US aid to Ukraine

Austin also spoke Friday with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov about Ukraine's "evolving battlefield needs."

"Secretary Austin highlighted the President's May 6 announcement of $150 million in Presidential Drawdown Authority to provide Ukraine's Armed Forces with artillery, counter-artillery radars, and electronic jamming equipment," Kirby said in a statement. "Minister Reznikov shared his assessment of the situation on the ground in eastern Ukraine."

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul blocked a vote on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, slowing U.S. efforts to quickly deliver more help to Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion.

"We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy," Paul said.

A unanimous Senate vote would have expedited the delivery of aid to Ukraine. Paul's move, however, has delayed the vote for another week, when the Senate is expected to pass the bill.

War crimes trial

In Ukraine, a 21-year-old Russian soldier was brought before a Kyiv court Friday, in the first war crimes proceeding since the war began.

Ukrainian prosecutors say Vadim Shishimarin fired several shots from a car in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine on February 28, just days after the conflict began, killing an unarmed 62-year-old man who was pushing a bike on the side of the road.

Ukraine's government says it is investigating more than 10,000 war crimes involving Russian forces, with cases of torture and mutilation having often been revealed after Russian forces left a Ukrainian city, as in the case of Bucha.

Russia has denied committing war crimes in Ukraine, and the Kremlin on Friday said it did not know about the trial.

Putin-Scholz call

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the stalled Ukrainian-Russian peace talks.

In a tweet, the German leader said he had called during the 75-minute conversation for an immediate cease-fire, countered the Russian claim "that Nazis are in power" as false, and also reminded Putin "about Russia's responsibility for the global food situation."