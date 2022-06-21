Ukraine costs Modi his US diaspora support

Indian Americans have been a strong and critical pillar of India's strategic relationship with the US. But the Modi government's current stand on the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed them furthest than they have ever been from New Delhi. A bipartisan group of Indian Americans will loudly declare their estrangement from the Modi government on this issue at an event on Capitol Hill, home to the US Legislature.

The idea is for the event, billed as "Indian Americans Against Genocide in Ukraine," to demonstrate that the diaspora is just as horrified and appalled by the invasion of Ukraine as the rest of the US, and not just the government and lawmakers but most lay Americans, barring some right-wing commentators such as Tucker Carlson.

The event, which was first reported by IANS in May is taking place on Wednesday and many lawmakers from both parties are expected to speak, including the four Indian American members of the House of Representatives, all of whom have been stridently critical of the Russian invasion and India's refusal to condemn it.

Raja Krishnamurthi's picture figures on a flyer distributed by the organizers, along with President Joe Biden's.

The American President is not attending, of course. But his picture is supposed to signal that the event is in the knowledge of the White House, according to the organizers, and dispel any misgivings that may have been felt there about Indian Americans, who are often seen as cheerleaders for New Delhi.