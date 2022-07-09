Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister

Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government Rishi Sunak on Friday formally launched his bid to become the leader of the Conservative Party. If he succeeds, he will automatically become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

He tweeted: "I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister." He added: "Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country." He also launched a website ready4rishi.com

Sunak posted along with the tweet a three-minute video setting out his intentions. He said: "I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities, to be able to give their children a better future."

He continued: "Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation. And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future."

Sunak shot from relative obscurity to fame when the just-ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson fast-tracked him to the powerful post of Chancellor in 2020. He had been a Member of Parliament for less than five years. He became quite popular within months by providing financial support during the Covid pandemic, including furloughs to employees and soft loans to employers.