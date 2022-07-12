Sri Lanka's opposition leader is preparing to run for president

Sri Lanka's main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has told a UK media channel that he intends to run for the President's post, once Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down.

This comes after his Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party held talks with allies to get support for the move, the BBC reported.

Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis that has brought thousands to the streets since March.

The country has run out of cash and is struggling to import basic items like food, fuel, and medicine, the BBC reported.

President Rajapaksa announced that he plans to resign this week, and the Speaker of parliament has said lawmakers will choose the next President on July 20.

Premadasa told the BBC that his party and allies agreed he should be "putting my nomination for the position of the presidency if a vacancy occurs".

He lost the presidential election in 2019 and would need the support of the governing alliance MPs to win.

He is banking on getting it due to the popular discontent against Rajapaksa and his family, who have dominated Sri Lankan politics for more than two decades, the BBC reported.