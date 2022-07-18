UNGA delays UNSC reform talks till the following session as India considers alternatives

The General Assembly has yet again pushed the negotiations for Security Council reforms to the next session and India has raised the possibility of looking at alternatives to the deadlocked process.

The Assembly unanimously decided on Tuesday to continue in the session that begins in September the process known as the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) that began in 2009 but has been stymied by a vocal group of countries opposed primarily to adding permanent members to the Council,

Because of the impasse, India's Charge d'Affaires R. Ravindra said, "For those of us who truly wish to fulfill our leaders' commitment to early and comprehensive Security Council reforms, looking beyond the IGN may now provide the only viable pathway".

The IGN in its current form without following the Assembly rules or keeping an official record of proceedings or a negotiating document "could well go on for yet another 75 years without any progress whatsoever in the direction of genuine reform", he said.

"We see this technical roll-over decision as yet another wasted opportunity to instill a breath of life into a process that has shown no signs of life or growth in over four decades", he added.

Assembly President Abdulla Shahid cautioned that the IGN process could turn into a "Sisyphean exercise" and said, "We can dither and delay any dialogue because of our differences, or we can seize the moment in time, bridge our differences, and reach towards a common goal that is long, long overdue".