World

Earthquake strikes Japan, 5.9 magnitude on Richter scale

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck Japan's southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki and other areas early Sunday.
Japan suffers from constant earthquakes, major and minor.
Japan suffers from constant earthquakes, major and minor.Shefali Lincoln (Unsplash)
NewsGram Desk

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck Japan's southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki and other areas early Sunday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 12:02 a.m. local time with its focus at a depth of about 30 kms off the Osumi Peninsula, registering lower 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale in the city of Nichinan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan suffers from constant earthquakes, major and minor.
129 people killed in a deadly stampede in Indonesia after a football match

The temblor measured 4 in the city of Miyazaki on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 and some other parts of the prefecture and 3 in the nearby prefectures of Ehime, Saga, Kumamoto, Oita and Kagoshima, the JMA said. The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as a result of the quake and there have been no immediate reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the quake.

No abnormalities were found at Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, the operator Kyushu Electric Power Co. said. (KB/IANS)

Japan
earthquake
pacific
tsunami warnings

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com