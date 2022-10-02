Earthquake strikes Japan, 5.9 magnitude on Richter scale

The temblor measured 4 in the city of Miyazaki on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 and some other parts of the prefecture and 3 in the nearby prefectures of Ehime, Saga, Kumamoto, Oita and Kagoshima, the JMA said. The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as a result of the quake and there have been no immediate reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the quake.



No abnormalities were found at Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, the operator Kyushu Electric Power Co. said. (KB/IANS)