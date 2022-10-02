129 people killed in a deadly stampede in Indonesia after a football match

At least 129 people were killed and 180 others injured after a stampede and clashes at a football match in Indonesia's Malang, East Java province, Indonesian Police said on Sunday.

Provincial Police Chief Nico Afinta said at a press conference that the chaos happened on late Saturday evening at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang regency right after Arema Malang club lost to Persebaya Surabaya in the Indonesian Liga 1 football contest, Xinhua news agency reported.