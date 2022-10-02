General Qamar Javed Bajwa to meet Biden administration officials in the US

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the US for a nearly weeklong visit, which included meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration, state media reported.

"Yes, he is here," said Pakistan's Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, when journalists asked him for information about the Army Chief's visit, Dawn reported.

While the envoy refrained from sharing the Chief's itinerary, other sources said General Bajwa was expected to meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines, and CIA Director William J. Burns, Dawn reported.