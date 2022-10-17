National Security Tops in Xi Jinping's Inaugural Address at the 20th CCP Congress

By: ATUL ANEJA

China began its once in five years Party congress which will pick a new leadership line-up, record "achievements" of the past half a decade and work towards a roadmap till 2027 if not beyond.



The event is significant as Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to further strengthen his hold on the party - state for a third term, signal concrete strategies to counter headwinds facing China -the economic turbulence following draconian Covid-19 crackdowns, food and energy security after the Ukraine war and growing confrontation with the West, especially the United States.



For India, the 20th Party congress can be pivotal in determining the Chinese position along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), especially when China is likely to be preoccupied with Taiwan, and may not want its troops to be engaged on multiple fronts. President Xi is expected to visit host India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit slated for June 2023. India will also be hosting the G-20 summit next year where the Chinese leader will also be invited.



During his address, which lasted one hour and 45 minutes, Xi emphasised bolstering national security in all dimensions-military, energy, food and supply chain security. This was necessary to fulfil PRC's two centenary goals-removing extreme poverty by 2021 which has already been achieved and pursuing the "Chinese Dream" of making China an unrivalled global power apexing all dimensions of human endeavour, including military, economy and culture.



During his speech Xi made five key points focused on fostering comprehensive security.



First, Xi rejected Taiwan's independence and said he would be ready to use force to prevent that from happening. However, he was ambiguous about military intervention if the Taiwanese leadership showed an intent not to pursue the path of independence. "We will not renounce the use of force and will take all necessary measures to stop all separatist movements." Amid applause Xi said the party must stand firm on its strategy to resolve the Taiwan issue and be determined to reunify the nation. But he also said that the party will always "respect, care and work to benefit compatriots in Taiwan" with economic and cultural exchanges.



Rejecting foreign intervention, a veiled reference to the United States and its allies, the Chinese President said, "The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, to be decided by the Chinese people."