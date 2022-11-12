Winds of Winter: Most EU economies to slide into a 'frosty' recession

The European Commission's autumn forecast predicted falling economic output in the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

Elevated uncertainty, high energy price pressures, the erosion of households' purchasing power, a weaker external environment, and tighter financing conditions are expected to tip the EU, the euro area, and most member states into recession in the last quarter of 2022.

For 2023 as a whole, the forecast projects real GDP growth in both the EU and euro area at 0.3 percent -- well below the 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent expected in the previous forecast from July.

"The surge in energy prices and rampant inflation are now taking over and we are facing a very difficult period both from a social and economic point of view," Gentiloni stressed.