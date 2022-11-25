China's Commitment to Bond With Cuba Won't Change: Xi Jinping

Chinese President and general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping on Friday held talks with Cuban President and first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



Xi said Diaz-Canel is the first Latin American and Caribbean head of state received by China since the 20th CPC National Congress held last month, which fully demonstrates the special friendship between the two countries and parties, Xinhua news agency reported.



"Cuba is the first country in the Western Hemisphere that established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Our ties have become an example of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries, as well as an example of sincere mutual assistance between developing countries," Xi said.



After presenting the key outcomes of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi stressed that the CPC will unite and lead the Chinese people to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.



"No matter how the international situation may change, China's commitment to long-term friendship with Cuba will not change. China's determination to support Cuba in pursuing socialism will not change. China's will to work with Cuba to safeguard international fairness and justice and oppose hegemony and power politics will not change," Xi said.



Xi said China will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and opposing external interference and blockade, adding that China is ready to work with Cuba to implement the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative and jointly promote world peace and development. (SJ/IANS)