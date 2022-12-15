Iran expelled from UN panel on women; India abstains on vote



US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Council that CSW, which is "the premier UN body for promoting gender equality and empowering women" cannot function if it is "undermined from within" by Iran.



"Iran's membership at this moment is an ugly stain on the Commission's credibility," she said.



Thomas-Greenfield spoke of Mahsa Amin who died after being held by "morality police" in September and called her a "martyr".



Her death sparked the protests during which, Thomas-Greenfield said, "government security forces have reportedly detained and tortured thousands of people, killed hundreds of peaceful protestors, and badly injured many more. Men supporting women in the streets are now being targeted with the death penalty".