Russia-Ukraine War: Both Countries Launch Fresh Attacks On Each Other

"Due to the scale of the damage, all users in Odesa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity," Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Facebook.

Between Friday and Saturday, the Ukrainian military General Staff reported about 20 airstrikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine.

General Staff spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said more than 20 populated places came under fire in the Bakhmut district, scene of the most active fighting.

If Russian forces capture Bakhmut, they could cut Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk, according to The Associated Press. Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than half of the year and shifted troops there for a ground assault after Ukraine drove them from Luhansk in July.

Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s power grid. Kyiv acknowledged Friday that every thermal and hydroelectric power plant in the country had been damaged.

Zelenskyy says the attacks are war crimes targeting civilian life, while Moscow says they are militarily legitimate.

The chief of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said Saturday, that 47,000 Russian war crimes have been recorded in Ukraine since the start of the February 24 invasion. The number includes the torture, rape, and murder of civilians.

Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine and shows no restraint in his brutality, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday at an event in Potsdam near Berlin. But, he added, it is still important to keep a channel of communication open in case an opportunity to end the war arises.

"We are of completely different opinions,” Scholz said. “Nonetheless I will keep speaking with him because I want to experience the moment where it is possible to get out of this situation. And that's not possible without speaking with one another.”

"We have seen the brutality the Russian president is capable of. In Chechnya where he basically eradicated the whole country. Or in Syria. There is no restraint there, it's as simple as that," Scholz said.

Scholz also defended his government's aim to raise defense spending to NATO's goal of 2% of gross domestic output for each of the 30 countries in the military alliance. He said NATO countries needed to be strong enough that nobody would dare to attack them.