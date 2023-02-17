Indian-Canadian MP condemns defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga

India-born Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya on Friday condemned the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga and asked authorities to seriously look into the activities of anti-Hindu and anti-India groups and take action.

"It is with pain and anguish I state that a Hindu temple has become the latest target of hate crime," he said.

Speaking in parliament, Arya said: "In recent times other Hindu temples across Canada have been targets of hate crimes by anti-Hindu and anti-India groups."

"These groups first joined hands-on social media targeting Hindu-Canadians and starting the trend of Hinduphobia. Now they have moved on to physical attacks on Hindu temples," he said, as per the statement shared by the MP on Twitter.