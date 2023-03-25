Canada: Minister says government will continue to address concerns of Punjabi community

Responding to the concerns of a Sikh MP over internet suspension in Punjab, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said her country is closely following the developments in the state, and will continue to address the concerns of the community.



Authorities in Punjab have started to ease internet suspension in Punjab imposed as part of a manhunt for Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who continues to evade arrest.



"My colleagues and I have heard from constituents regarding the ongoing mass suspension of internet services in Punjab, India. Canadians have families and friends who are visiting Punjab, who do not have access to the internet," MP from Malton-Mississauga, Iqwinder Gaheer, rose in the House to ask Joly.



In response, Joly said: "We are aware of the evolving situation in Punjab and we are following it very closely... We look forward to a return to a more stable situation and you can always count on the government of Canada to make sure that we will continue to address the concerns of many members of the community."