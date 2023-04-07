Indian National Arrested in Singapore in Road Rage Case

A 45-year-old Indian national was sentenced to 10 months jail in Singapore after he drove a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol and dozed off at the wheel causing a collision in May last year, which left several people injured.



Sowrirajulu Karunakaran, who was working for Infinite Logistics and Trading, pleaded guilty for causing grievous hurt while driving under the influence of alcohol without due care or reasonable consideration, The Straits Times reported.



Karunakaran will also be disqualified from driving for 14 years after his release, according to the report.



Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicolle Ng said Karunakaran had had alcohol, and was driving the cement mixer along Yishun Avenue 8 when he fell asleep.



When he woke up, Karunakaran realised the traffic light ahead was red and jammed on the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.



As a result, the cement mixer collided into the rear of a lorry and caused a chain collision involving four vehicles.



Sowrirajulu, who failed the breathalyser test, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.



His blood ethanol concentration was found to be about three times that of the legal limit.



The two passengers of the lorry, both Indian nationals, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where one of the men, 38, had pelvic fractures and middle and lower back pain, and was hospitalised for three days.



The other man, 41, had a forehead laceration and neck strain, and was discharged on the same day with 10 days of hospitalisation leave, the news report said.



A 44-year-old Singaporean woman, who was the driver of a van that was hit by the lorry, had a minor head injury and was also taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.



A third vehicle had damage to its rear, which cost $17,762 to repair. [IANS/JS]

