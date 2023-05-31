Indian priest gets jail for pawning temple jewellery in Singapore

In June 2020, Kandasamy told a member of the temple's finance team who was arranging for a routine external audit that it was likely that he had left the key to the safe in India when he went there to visit his family.



Realising that the audit will proceed as planned, Kandasamy confessed on July 2, 2020, to pawning the jewellery, and a police report was lodged on July 29, 2020.



All 66 pieces of jewellery he pawned have since been returned to the temple, which suffered no loss, and Kandasamy is no longer with the HEB.



Describing his client's action as a "stupid venture", Kandasamy's lawyer told the court that he wanted to help some friends in India, including one whose mother was suffering from cancer, as well as some schools back home. (IANS/NS)