Italian MP Shatters Norms by Breastfeeding in Parliament House

On Wednesday, legislator Gilda Sportiello breastfed her son Federico in the Chamber of Deputies, setting off a round of applause from other members. This was the first time a baby had ever sat in the Italian parliament.

In many other nations, the incident might be more commonplace, but in traditionally male-dominated Italy, the acting lower-house speaker highlighted it.

"It's the first time, and all parties support it. As he presided over the legislative meeting, Giorgio Mule wished Federico a long, happy, and free life.

We will now converse discreetly.