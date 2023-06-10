IMD: Cyclone Biparjoy set to intensify in next 24 hours

The IMD further predicted that along and of the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail on June 10 and likely to increase becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on June 11, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during June 12 and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during June 13 to 15.

"VSCS 'Biparjoy' over east central Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further & move north-northeast wards during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.



"The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past 6-hours and lay centered at 5:30 hours IST of today, June 10 over the same region near latitude 16.5N and longitude 67.4E, about 700 km west of Goa, 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 620 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 930 km south of Karachi.