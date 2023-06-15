Bihar : An unusual birth with extra limbs shocked the doctors

Unusual kid with four arms, four legs, and two hearts was born in Bihar's Saran in an odd incidence. However, the infant did not make it.

When the baby was delivered, everyone in the hospital, including the staff, started talking about her.

Doctors claim that the infant, whose mother is a native of Chhapra, has two spinal cords as well as four ears. After performing a cesarian birth, the infant was born with two beating hearts.

It was the mother's first delivery; she had came in for a routine checkup since she wasn't feeling well, but her condition worsened and she needed an operation.

According to medical professionals, roughly 1 in every 1 million live newborns have unusual birth defects including having extra organs or limbs, commonly known as polymelia.

Despite the fact that there are numerous causes for why infants can be born with this congenital impairment, medical professionals mostly blame genetic abnormalities and situations in which the embryo is unable to develop correctly.