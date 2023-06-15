Bihar : An unusual birth with extra limbs shocked the doctors

Unusual kid with four arms, four legs, and two hearts was born in Bihar's Saran in an odd incidence. However, the infant did not make it.
When the baby was delivered, everyone in the hospital, including the staff, started talking about her.
Doctors claim that the infant, whose mother is a native of Chhapra, has two spinal cords as well as four ears. After performing a cesarian birth, the infant was born with two beating hearts.
It was the mother's first delivery; she had came in for a routine checkup since she wasn't feeling well, but her condition worsened and she needed an operation.
According to medical professionals, roughly 1 in every 1 million live newborns have unusual birth defects including having extra organs or limbs, commonly known as polymelia.
Despite the fact that there are numerous causes for why infants can be born with this congenital impairment, medical professionals mostly blame genetic abnormalities and situations in which the embryo is unable to develop correctly.
According to doctors, these children's extra limbs can be functional and consist bones, muscles, and nerves, but they typically lack the requisite body components.
Depending on the severity of the illness and the infant's extra limbs, polymelia is a curable oddity.
Is polymelia diagnosable?
Studies show that the best technique to find birth problems linked to limb anomalies is through prenatal screening of foetuses during the sixth month of pregnancy. This will allow for prompt preventive action.
Prenatal diagnosis aids in the planning of potential treatment modalities, such as orthopaedic surgery.
The following are typical diagnostic techniques:
Foetal ultrasound imaging
This aids in the diagnosis of foetal anomalies that are apparent, including limb deformities. Even if the infant is not born, polymelia can be detected using ultrasound and sonography.
MRI, often known as magnetic resonance imaging, is used to find aberrant foetal limb development. However, due in large part to a lack of understanding of foetal anatomy and pathology, this approach is relatively infrequently employed in clinical practise for the detection of abnormalities.