LokSena Hind Stands with Israel in the Pursuit of Peace and Security
LokSena Hind, a newly formed political organization committed to promoting peace and stability in the region, strongly condemns the recent wave of violence initiated by Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization. Yesterday's unprecedented rocket attacks on Israel, which numbered over 7,000, have not only disrupted the peace but also posed a grave threat to the well-being of innocent civilians.
Dr. Munish Raizada, President of LokSena Hind, extends his unwavering support to the people of Israel during these challenging times. He emphasizes the importance of addressing threats posed by extremist groups like Hamas and ensuring the safety and security of nations and their citizens.
Dr. Raizada firmly believes that Israel, a nation that has consistently demonstrated resilience and resolve in the face of adversity, can play a vital role in teaching essential lessons to frantic Islamic terrorist organizations like Hamas. LokSena Hind stands by Israel's commitment to safeguard its citizens and promote lasting peace in the region.
In this critical moment, Dr. Munish Raizada urges the people of India to stand with Israel, recognizing the shared values of democracy, security, and peace. Together, we can work towards a world where nations can coexist peacefully, free from the threat of terrorism.
LokSena Hind remains dedicated to advocating for peace, stability, and cooperation on the global stage and expresses its solidarity with Israel in the pursuit of these noble objectives.
Jai Hind
