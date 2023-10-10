LokSena Hind Stands with Israel in the Pursuit of Peace and Security

In this critical moment, Dr. Munish Raizada urges the people of India to stand with Israel, recognizing the shared values of democracy, security, and peace. Together, we can work towards a world where nations can coexist peacefully, free from the threat of terrorism.

LokSena Hind remains dedicated to advocating for peace, stability, and cooperation on the global stage and expresses its solidarity with Israel in the pursuit of these noble objectives.