World leaders react to death of Iran’s Raisi

Death of Iran’s Raisi:- Pakistan declared a day of mourning, and Lebanon three days of mourning, as governments expressed condolences to Iran after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The Iranian officials were traveling back from the Iran-Azerbaijan border when the helicopter went down Sunday. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Monday that he was “deeply shocked by the heavy loss that befell the brotherly and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran and its people.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Raisi as an “outstanding politician.”

"Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was dedicated to serving his homeland," Putin said. "As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations between our countries."

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Raisi’s death “tragic” and said “the Chinese people have lost a good friend,” a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed solidarity with Iran, and said Syria worked with Raisi “to ensure that strategic relations between Syria and Iran flourish always.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi expressed Egypt’s solidarity with “the leadership and people of Iran in this great loss.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Raisi a “valuable colleague and brother.”

"As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in power, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude," Erdogan said on social media.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was shocked by the development and that “India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed “great sadness and great sorrow.”

United Arab Emirates President bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the UAE “stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was “deeply saddened” by Raisi’s death, calling him “an excellent human being, defender of the sovereignty of his people and unconditional friend of our country.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Raisi “exemplified a deep commitment to the welfare of his people and the dignity of his nation, which represents a proud and rich civilization rooted in the principles of Islam.”

European Council President Charles Michel said the European Union “expresses its sincere condolences.”

“Our thoughts go to the families,” Michel said. VOA/SP