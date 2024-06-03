Maldives to deny entry to Israelis over Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Hamas war:- The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The president's office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.

It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said in response that the Foreign Ministry recommends Israelis avoid any travel to the Maldives, including those with foreign passports, and those currently there to consider leaving.

The recommendation, the Israeli ministry said, includes Israelis with dual citizenship.

The ministry said in a statement, "For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist."

Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.