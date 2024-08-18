Bangladesh's Yunus seeks to reassure Indian PM Modi over attacks on minorities

Bangladesh's Yunus:- Bangladesh's caretaker government told Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Friday that reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in the Muslim-majority country are "exaggerated" and assured him it is committed to protecting everyone.

A schoolteacher was killed and at least 45 people injured as homes, businesses, and temples of Hindus were targeted last week after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled the country amid violent protests seeking her ouster.

Hindu-majority India has strong cultural and business ties with its neighbor and Modi's government has expressed concern over the spate of attacks on Hindus.

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, head of the caretaker government that took over after Hasina left, called Modi and assured him of the "protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh", Modi said in a post on X.

"Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh," Modi added.

Yunus said "reports of attacks on minorities have been exaggerated", according to a statement from his office. The caretaker government is committed to "ensuring human rights for every citizen of the country", he added.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council estimates at least 52 of the country's 64 districts have been affected by incidents of sectarian violence since Aug. 5, the day Hasina fled to India.

Hundreds of Hindus have been trying to flee to India to escape the violence, local residents told Reuters last week.

Hindus make up about 8% of Bangladesh's 170 million people and have historically supported Hasina's long-ruling Awami League party, which identifies as largely secular, rather than the opposition bloc which includes a hardline Islamist party. VOA/SP